George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Anglican Diocese of Okigwe South has donated cash and food items to 1,000 households in Imo State to cushion the effect of the lockdown and stay-at-home order imposed by the government to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.

Bishop of Okigwe South Diocese , Rt. Rev. David Onuoha, who made the donation yesterday, called on the state government to create a little window every Sunday to allow for worship by Christian faithful in churches.

He said the church would reach out with the gifts to 1, 000 households in Ehime Mbano, Ihitte/Uboma and Obowo local governments that makes up the Okigwe South Diocese.

The cleric said while everyone in the state is affected by the lockdown, the Diocese had not lost sight of the existence of some persons who have been severely impacted by the measures taken by the state government to contain the spread of the pandemic.

“Each household will get a bag of 10kg of rice and a cash of N3,000. This is our little way of encouraging them to keep hope alive in this trying period. We must continue to pray that our ever loving, ever caring and ever merciful God will in no distant time intervene in this situation and by the same power that rolled away the stone for the risen Christ to come out from the tomb, roll this scourge away from our world. This Diocese will continue this type of practical evangelism even after the pandemic. We may also use this medium to ask the government of Imo State to create a little window every Sunday for corporate religious worship in churches. It is very certain now that the solution to this problem lies more in the hand of God,” he said.