Rt. Rev. Sosthenes Eze, Anglican Bishop of Enugu North Diocese, says the Church established its College of Education to remould and regain lost morals and character.

Eze said this on Sunday in Enugu while declaring the name of the college as Christian Chukwuma Onoh College of Education, named after the deceased former Gov. Christian Onoh of defunct Anambra State.

He said that the vision for the college was borne out of the conviction to address societal decay, negligence and bankruptcy in character.

The vices, he noted, crept into the education sphere with the takeover of schools by governments and the consequent production of students lacking character.

He stressed that graduates of the college would be a crop educated people that would form the rebirth of a new Nigerian society that upholds and builds ethical and moral standards, character and integrity.

“This project is a formable way of kick-starting the education mission of the Church where teachers, well-trained in character and learning will be produced.

“The graduates will deal with the moral decadence and lack of character in the society.

“We value education in this part of the country, and have several institutions.

“There is a need to groom teachers and lecturers for these institutions and schools for them to further groom the students and pupils in the fear of God and good character,’’ Eze said.

On the naming of the college after the deceased former Gov. Onoh, he said that Onoh used his life and time to promote the Church and education in the entire Enugu State.

“It was Onoh that first got the vision that missionaries were excellent in education; he built this Colliery Comprehensive Technical College, Ngwo, and handed it over to the Church.

“This college serves as the take-off point of the new College of Education.

“The naming of the college after him is to honour him and ensure that this place produces exceptional teachers and lecturers that will impact sound character and learning in students and pupils,’’ Eze said.

In a lecture entitled: “The C.C. Onoh I know and imperative of higher education”, Emeritus Bishop Emmanuel Ugwu, said that Onoh was an enigma that touched a lot of lives in many different ways.

Ugwu, former Bishop of Awgu/Aninri Anglican Diocese, said: “Onoh did a lot in the educational advancement of many Enugu State residents and awarded scholarships as a private individual and as a governor.

“I am one of the beneficiaries of his scholarship awards,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Diocesan Higher Education Committee, Prof. Gab Agu, said that the resumption of academic activities in the institution was on course.

Agu, a renowned legal luminary, said the institution would kick-off its academic session soon with an anticipated 500 students.

“The academic work of this institution will kick-start this last quarter of the year.

“We have already secured approval for the institution and are about to conclude on the accreditation of courses to be offered here,’’ he said. (NAN)