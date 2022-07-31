From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Church of Messiah Okpuno-Egbu, Umudim, Diocese of Nnewi Anglican Communion, Anambra State, Sunday, enrolled senior and junior officers into its Boys and Girls Brigade paramilitary to expand evangelism and other church activities.

The event which also witnessed enrollment of patrons and patronesses, said to be the first of its kind, was officiated by the Vicar of the Church, Rev Kingsley Onyekaba fondly called Oke Oku Jesus. He urged the elaveted officers of the paramilitary to be good ambassadors of Jesus Christ in all their activities and dealings with others.

Rev Onyekaba reminded them that they were expected to exhibit Christian virtues at all times with exemplary conducts.

In his comment, the Nnewi Diocesan Battalion Council Chairman of the paramilitary, Comrade Darlington Ibuokamma said that discipline had been the bedrock of members of the Brigage.

He explained that the enrollment was done to give authenticity to the boys and girls as bonafide members of the Brigage not only in Nnewi battalion council but also nationwide. He said that one of the major objectives was to draw them closer to God.

He noted that keeping the members busy with several activities in the brigade had been an added advantage to make them responsible youths and useful members of society who would have no time for social vices including cultism.

According to him, there had been instances of some members who became priests after serving as members of the brigade.

Comrade Ibuokamma said the paramilitary group also had the capability to report security breaches to law enforcement agencies anytime an occasion called for it as the members were equally security conscious.

He thanked Bishop of the Diocese, Rt Rev Ndubisi Obi and wife for what he described as immense support to the BB and BG in the council. He also commended the Diocesan Chaplain of the paramilitary group, Rev Obiora Megwa and Rev Canon Eric Okafor for promoting the image of the battalion council.

Five members were promoted to Warrant Officers while three persons bagged Corporal and Lance Corporal including King-David Onwuchekwa and Elom Emmanuel.

Others were two patrons and seven patronesses among them were Mrs Vera Onwuchekwa and Mrs Nkechi Nwajei.

A group photograph of the Priests, Officers of the BB and GB as well as noncommissioned officers, other members

