From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Archbishop, Province of the Niger and Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Revd. Alexander Ibezim, has declared that the Anglican Church stands strongly against lesbianism and gay marriage, and would never change her stand on them.

He said that lesbianism and gay activities were satanic and run against the standard and law of nature. He made it clear that God set up the marriage institution for a man and woman and not for people of same-sex to engage or conduct themselves as married couples.

Archbishop Ibezim stated this yesterday during the solemnisation of holy matrimony between Chioma Okoye and Frank Maduka at the Church of Pentecost, Awka. The ritual was presided over by the Archbishop Metropolitan and Primate of all Nigeria, Most Revd Henry Ndukuba.

Chioma is the daughter of the Bishop of Ihiala Diocese, Anglican Communion, Rt. Revd. Prof. Israel Okoye while Frank is the former state chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Anambra State council.

Speaking at the event attended by many bishops and important personalities Ibezim, reminded the new couple of the need to remain steadfast in love and always pray for each other.

While reminding them about their roles in the marriage, he urged the bride to always respect and honour her husband as captured by the Holy Bible and also advised the bridegroom not to lose sight of his responsibilities to his wife as the head of the new family.