David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

In compliance with the 14-day total ban on all activities in Anambra State, which takes effect tomorrow, Diocese on the Niger of the Anglican Communion has announced the suspension of all forms of public worship by its members.

The Bishop of the Diocese, Rt Rev Owen Nwokolo announced the suspension yesterday, saying that the suspension covers all forms of public worship in all Anglican churches and chapels, including Sunday and weekly services, prayer meetings, faith clinics, victory hours and night programmes from Monday, March 30 to Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in the Diocese.

“Palm Sunday, Good Friday and Easter early morning processions are suspended for the year. However, the Bishop, cathedral priests and their immediate family members will celebrate the statutory Easter service privately at the cathedral.

“The clergy, catechists and Church teachers should maintain regular Church offices, services, prayers and worship in the churches and chapels without their various congregations. They should use these worship times privately to pray for our members for God’s provision, protection and mercy.

He directed that the Diocesan Secretariat would remain closed within the stated period and that worshippers would be informed if there would be any extension of time.