From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has been urged to develop a strategy to counter an alleged jihadist movement in Nigeria.

Anglican Diocese of Enugu who made the call, yesterday, at the end of the second session of the 18th synod of the diocese at All Saints Anglican Church, GRA, Enugu, noted with dismay the incessant attacks on the people of Southern Kaduna.

In an 11-point communique, the church stated that the worsening insecurity, killings, kidnappings and increased attacks on churches and Christians without effective response from the Federal Government were serious indications that Islamisation agenda was real.

The communique was signed by the Archbishop/Bishop of Enugu, Emmanuel Chukwuma; the Chancellor, Offornze Amucheazi; the Registrar, HBC Ogboko and the Synod Secretary, Stanley Nweze.

The synod while reminding President Muhammadu Buhari of the purpose of Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution as amended on security and welfare of the people said, “the security situation in our country is worse than can ever be imagined as terrorists and other non-state actors have continued to unleash great terror on poor and hungry Nigerians with no part of the country able to boast of being safe anymore.

“The synod notes that the rise in the activities of ritual killers, kidnappers, armed Fulani militias, bandits, insurgents and terrorists all over our country is a great cause for concern as the value of life in Nigeria is at its lowest ebb.

“The synod further reminds the president that many Nigerian citizens, including victims of the Abuja train attack, the Chibok girls, Dapchi students, Leah Sharibu who refused to deny her faith, and many other kidnapped Nigerians are still in captivity.

Nigeria no longer safe to live in –Catholic bishops

“The synod is dismayed by the atrocities of terrorists and the so called bandits in the North and the continued killings by the armed Fulani militias in the South which have greatly affected our farmers and prevented them from working in their farms.

“The synod reminds the government of President Buhari that these terrorists have indeed crossed the red line and should be decisively dealt with by crushing them without further delay.”

It also decried the manner money exchanged hands during the presidential primaries of the two leading political parties (PDO and APC), noting it gave undue advantage to the highest bidder.