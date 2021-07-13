From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anglican women in Anambra State have backed the ban on open grazing by governors in the south.

The women, who lamented the untold hardship they were going through due to herdsmen’s menace, said the ban was a welcome development.

They lamented that many women and girls have been raped, kidnapped and sometimes killed across the country by suspected herdsmen.

President of Mothers’ Union, Women’s Guild and Girls’ Guild in the Province of the Niger and Diocese of Awka, Chioma Ibezim, made the position of the women known at Awka Diocesan Women’s Conference (ADWOC).

The conference held at St. Mark’s Church, Aguluzigbo, Anaocha Local Government Area of the state, was the 35th and was themed: “The Name of the Lord is a Great Tower.”

Chioma, who doubles as wife of the Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of the Niger and Bishop of Awka Diocese, Chibuzo Ibezim, called on the Federal Government to check the rising level of insecurity in the country.

“There is a need for government to be more proactive in the security of lives and farms of Nigerians as our women and children are the most vulnerable in security and food concerns. The government can do more to restore the confidence of farmers this farming season.

“Nigeria has gone down badly in the security of lives and property. People are killed everyday in the North, South, East and West. We call on our president and the political leadership to prioritise security, and restore the hopes of mothers and children in the country.

“Without adequate security of lives and property in Nigeria, no meaningful development can take place. Business thrives in a secure environment. Academic works in higher institutions and even in the middle and lower schools take place effectively when the environment is secure,” Ibezim said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.