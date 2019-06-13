Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Reverend Adewuyi Adegoke, of the Methodist Church, Ado-Ekiti, capital of Ekiti state, has been nabbed by the police, for allegedly planning his own kidnap and subsequently planning to get a ransom of N3 million from church his members.

Daily Sun learnt that the Reverend had an accomplice, identified as Oluwadare Sunday who was also arrested in connection with the alleged crime.

Sources said Rev. Adegoke reportedly went into hiding on Sunday evening while there were reports that he was kidnapped between Esa-Oke in Osun state and Aramoko-Ekiti in Ekiti, after which his abductors demanded that the ransom must be paid by Thursday unfailingly to prevent the reverend from being killed.

Security operatives however, intercepted the pastor’s accomplice who came to pick up the ransom at Okeyinmi area of Ado-Ekiti, after which he led them to the hotel where the pastor hid himself; tracked through the mobile line used in the negotiations. Ekiti State police boss, Amba Asuquo, confirmed the story and added that they are still investigating and will come out with the details later.”