Reverend Timothy Yahaya of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Kaduna Diocese, has advised Christians to intensify prayers for the nation.

He said the nation needed intense prayers to avert evil, disunity and famine.

Rev. Yahaya, who spoke after the church’s diocesan 32nd anniversary thanksgiving at the Cathedral Church of the Advent (Anglican Communion) Life Camp, Abuja, yesterday, also urged Nigerians to seek divine blessings through prayers for the nation “at these trying times.’’

According to him, obedience to God’s commandments and prayers for the nation at all times will enable Nigerians to enjoy His bounties.

“Christians in Nigeria cannot obey divine instruction and be forgotten by God. I want all Nigerians to know that God’s delay is not denial.

“God will intervene in the economic and security crises in Nigeria only if we obey and pray consistently.

“Your consistency in prayer and doing well provokes God to remember you.

“Corruption is not only stealing of funds and manipulation; it is knowing the right thing and not doing it; and it is a sin.

“Let all Nigerians, irrespective of religion and tribe, pray for the peace and stability of the nation and embrace unity to attain greater heights,’’ he admonished. In a sermon, Rev. Yahaya encouraged Nigerians to embrace God as their universal helper in times of need.

“We are in perilous times. God is our refuse and strength, a very present help and he won’t forsake us,’’ he preached. He also advised Christians to humble themselves before God to get the desired results to all prayers.

The Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, the Primate of the Anglican Diocese advised Nigerians to be patient and be prayerful as all afflictions encountered would pass away.

He said in spite of all afflictions, tribulations and challenges, God will rise for Nigeria.

