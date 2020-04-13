Vera Bassey

The Diocese of Lagos (Anglican Communion) has donated N5 million to Lagos Government to aid the fight against COVID-19.

The Church was impressed by the efforts of the state government in containing the virus.

The church also donated food items to the poorest in the church and widows.

The Senior Secretary Diocese of Lagos (Anglican Communion), Segun Oladende, who spoke during the handing over of the items to some of the beneficiaries, said it was to complement efforts of the state and also support the poor who were made to stay-at-home in the quest to stop the spread the pandemic disease.

The gesture is in order to meet with some of the challenges people are facing in having their normal three meals a day, he said.

According to him, the desire is to reach out to 1,000 people particularly member of the church and other citizens that cannot afford their daily meals.

Mrs. Comfort Basheru, a 60 -year-old widow, with four children, who was one of the beneficiaries, was full of praises to the Diocese for heir kind gesture.