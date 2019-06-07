Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Diocese of Gombe Anglican Communion has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to improve on the security situation in the country.

In a communique signed by the Bishop of Gombe, who is also the Archbishop of Jos Province, Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba after its second session of the seventh synod, called on the Federal Government to immediately address the situation and secure helpless Nigerians.

The theme of this year’s session is “Total Commitment: An imperative in following Jesus”.

The Church said the collapse in the security network had manifested in the wanton destruction of lives, increased cases of kidnapping, banditry, cattle rustling and upsurge in Boko Haram activities.

It also called on communities and security agents to double their efforts in protection of critical national infrastructure such as power installations to avoid being vandalized or damaged.

The communion lamented the increasing rate of suicide in the country and calls on government at every level to take steps to reduce the economic and social pressure on the people especially the youth.

The communiqué however commended Buhari for signing the new minimum wage bill of N30,000.00 into law and urged prompt implementation and avoid policies that will undermine this laudable achievement.

It congratulatedi Governor Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya and his team for their resilience and winning the confidence and support of the people of Gombe State.