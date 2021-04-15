The Diocesan and Missioner, The Rt. Rev. Dr. Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye, Mama Lagos, Prof.(Mrs.) Motunrayo Olumakaiye and the entire members of Lagos Diocese converged at the Centenary city recently for the maiden edition of the Emmaus Experience in celebration of Galilee. The Diocesan wished the people a joyous celebration while explaining to them the meaning of the Emmaus Experience.

The event featured amongst others, presentation of songs and dance in different dialects and culture by the Archdeaconries in the Diocese. At the end of the presentation, Marine Beach Archdeaconry, Victoria Island Archdeaconry and Lekki Archdeaconry emerged first, second and third positions respectively. Peak of the event was the visit to “Jerusalem” by everyone, where notable places in Jerusalem, such as the Sepulcher, garden of gethsemane, Golgotha are replicated. It was a beautiful sight to behold!

The programme was graced by eminent personalities among whom are the erstwhile Bishop of Lagos Diocese and Dean Emeritus, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, The Most Revd. Dr. Ephraim Adebola Ademowo and his wife, Mama Oluranti Ademowo, the Bishop Theologian, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion and the immediate past Vice Chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University, Prof. Dapo Asaju.