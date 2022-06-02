In a bid to give back to the school that made them in life, Anglican Grammar School Old Boy’s Association (AGSUOBA), Ubulu-Uku, Delta State, Lagos State chapter, meet recently in Lagos where they resolved to help return the school to its past glory.

In an event attended by the president-general of the association, Dr. Geoffrey Ohen; president, Lagos chapter, Okey Odibelu; a member of the 1962 set, Di Okpa Samuel Okoh; the secretary-general, Mr. Nwanze Cletus, and several other members, the association deliberated on crucial matters affecting the school.

In his remarks, the PG, Ohen, said the Anglican Grammar School, which produced many eminent Nigerians, was presently in disrepair without any modern facility to deliver 21st century education to the present crop of student using the facility. On the way forward, Dr. Ohen called on members of the association to think of projects or assistance that could be collectively adopted and executed to uplift the school.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“We can think of giving scholarship to the students. Some of us who visited the school for the Old Boys’ national convention were moved to tears because of the dilapidated conditions of the facilities in the school. We have set up an endowment fund and we have appointed some members as executive of the endowment fund. We also kicked it off with a donation of N1 million and I made a donation of N100,000 cash as a take-off grant.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

We also decide that we shall need about 100 people who will give the foundation 50,000 naira every year. That will give us like 5 million annually. An individual can even do more than that because when we become foundation, some of us can even urge our friends to donate towards the endowment fund. When we start it, it will build up. I remember that I set up endowment fund at St Savior School, Ikoyi, today the fund worth over 600 million. For the registration with CAC, we set up trustees to help manage the fund.

In his own contribution, the President, Lagos chapter, Odibelu urges members to see the association as a voluntary group whose goal is to give back freely to the needy.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

Diokpa Okoh calls on all members to rally round the PG who happened to come from Lagos state so that he can have a smooth tenure. Similar advice was also given by the secretary General Nwanze who call on members within Lagos state to feel free to identify with the group so that together they can rebuild Anglican Grammar School, Ubulu Uku.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .