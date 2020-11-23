Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Council of Knights, Anglican Communion, Ughelli Diocese of Delta State would host the 22nd Joint Council of Knights (JCK) Delegates Conference from November 26 to 29, 2020.

A statement by the Chairman and Secretary, JCK Publicity Sub Committee, Monday Obaro Okeya and Festus Ahon respectively, said the three-day event would hold at All Saints Cathedral Church, Otor-Iwhreko, Ughelli.

The statement noted that the theme of the conference: “And lo I am with you always, even to the end of the age” was drawn from Matthew 28:20b (NKJV).