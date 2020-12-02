From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Knights of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) have urged the Federal Government to address the myriad of security challenges bedevilling the country.

The knights, under the aegis of Joint Council of Knights (JCK), also called for urgent steps to address the issue of youth unemployment.

In a communique issued at the end of its 22nd biennial delegates conference held at Ughelli, Delta State, JCK also told the Federal Government to address the issue of police brutality in the country.

In the communique signed by its President-General and Secretary-General of JCK, Sir Vincent Orhiunu and Sir Elvis Oharisi, respectively, the JCK frowned at the hardship Nigerians were going through as a result of the hike in the pump price of petroleum products and electricity tariffs.

Lamenting that the constant hike in the pump price of petroleum products had led to inflation, the knights called on the Federal Government to put measures in place to ameliorate the sufferings of the masses.

In the communique, the JCK frowned at ‘the face-off between the Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU and calls on the parties involved to resolve the issues in the interest of the students and the nation.’

While appreciating the Federal and State Governments on the measures put in place to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic, the knights called for more palliative measures to ameliorate the hardships of Nigerians.

Calling on knights to be good Ambassadors of the Church by cooperating and supporting their Dioceses, JCK noted with dismay that many ‘knights are not committed to their Councils and urge those all those backsliding in any guise whatsoever to have a rethink.’

JCK encouraged Christians to be steadfast in prayers, affirming the need for Christians to distance themselves from sin and ignoble things.