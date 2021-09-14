From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The priest in charge of St Andrew Anglican church in Ihitte Ukwa in Orsu council of Imo State was reportedly killed on Tuesday by a yet to known assailants.

Rev Emeka Merenu, from Nkwerre, was killed in his parsonage at Orsu Government Area of the state, in the early hours of Tuesday, Daily Sun has learnt.

The assailants did not spare his private, setting it ablaze before fleeing.

When contacted, Micheal Abattam, spokesman of the Imo State Police Command, who confirmed the incident said that the Command has commenced investigations into the matter.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.