From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

An Anglican priest in Anambra State, Lumen Kristi Eboh, has tendered his resignation letter as an ordained priest of the Anglican Communion, Onitsha Diocese on the Niger over alleged harassments, instigations and conspiracies by the diocesan authorities of the Anglican Diocese on the Niger, especially from Owen Nwokolo.

In a statement in Awka, yesterday, the priest, who presides over a charismatic congregation and prayer ministry, known as God in Action Adoration Ministry, noted that his involvement in charismatic activities were at the centre of his conflict with Nwokolo who he accused of highhandedness, intimidation and conspiratorial manipulations, leading to his decision to resign.

The popular radio and televangelist also accused the bishop on the Niger of insisting that the registered trustees of the adoration ministry be altered to include the bishop and his wife, a condition he (Eboh) resisted on the basis that God did not reveal the bishop to him as a vessel in the ministry.

He further claimed that his refusal to include the bishop as trustee as demanded and to hand over landed property of the adoration ministry to him set him on collision course with the bishop.

Eboh claimed that the troubles instigated by the diocesan authorities soon began to affect his private life as a family man as his wife was soon bought over by forces working within the diocese to become instrument of subversion and opposition against him.

“As I speak, my wife is living differently in an apartment paid for by someone who knows that she is someone’s wife.”

The release further alleged that the diocesan authorities used stooges and agents to try to smear the character of the priest, including spreading rumours of sexual misconduct and voodooism against him.

But Nwokolo, who spoke through the legal officer of the diocese, Humphrey Udechukwu, denied all allegations levelled against him by the embattled cleric.

He said the crux of the matter was that Eboh wanted to run the affairs of his ministry independent of the diocese while he has refused to abide by the code of conduct of the church and has been disobedient to his superiors despite all efforts by the Bishop to support him and his ministry.