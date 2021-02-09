From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Anglican community was yesterday thrown into mourning when one of her priests, wife and their maid died under mysterious circumstances.

The Archdeacon of St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Ariaria, Aba, Julius Dike and wife, Agnes were reported to have held a crusade within the church premises the previous night.

They were said to have after the crusade, ate and retired to bed together with their maid.

It was gathered that the following morning, the priest and his household could not come out to conduct morning service as usual.

According to information, at a point, some of the parishioners became apprehensive and broke into the official residence of the Archdeacon, only to find him dead with his household.

A source attributed the death of the Archdeacon and others to food poisoning.

The children of the Archdeacon whose wife was said to be a staff of Aba South Local Government Council, according to the source would have been among the dead if they had not gone back to school.

A parishioner who spoke with Daily Sun on the condition of anonymity said before the Archdeacon nor any member of his family complained of ilhealth before they retired to bed.