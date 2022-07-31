The Most Rev Henry Ndukuba, the Archbishop, Metropolitan Anglican communion, has admonished Christians to be good ambassadors of the church and country for positive change.

He gave the advice at the service of confirmation and admission of candidates into the Women’s Guild and Mothers Union on Sunday at the All Saints Church Wuse, Abuja. Rev Ndukuba, also the Primate of All Nigeria, maintained that social vices had persisted because people no longer listened to each other. The bishop said such sacraments act as a watch, reminder and guide for individuals not to lose guards in activities of the Church and society.

The Primate expressed worry on the high level of disconnect, rivalry, disunity, injustice and insecurity bedeviling the nation today. He noted that the vices symbolised the unjust treatment of people all over the country and the world. He explained that the sacrament of confirmation placed a responsibility on the shoulders of recipients to be ‘’Soldiers of Christ” in a world of today where the faith was constantly threatened. “Confirmation thus and admission in various groups and positions in the Church recall that you have received the spiritual seal, the spirit of wisdom and understanding. ” The spirit of right judgement and courage, the spirit of knowledge and reverence, the spirit of holy fear in God’s presence. Guard what you have received,” he urged.