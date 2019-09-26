Paul Osuyi, Asaba

PRIMATE of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh has slammed the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government over its failure to diversify the economy as promised during the 2015 electioneering campaigns.

“We wish to remind this administration that one of the promises made before the 2015 General Elections was the diversification of the nation’s economy, so that we would no longer depend on fossil oil as the main source of revenue.

“The time is far spent now without visible steps in that direction. We must realise that all over the world, concerted effort is being made to find lasting alternative to dependence on fossil oil. Therefore, the earlier we rise and move with the times, the better,” Okoh said.

He regretted that most Nigerian youths were being humiliated and even killed in foreign countries that are less endowed because of unfavourable economy in Nigeria.

He said there was urgent need to grow the economy for the nation’s good internally, as well as for the country’s image among the comity of nations.

The Anglican Primate also renewed call on government to fix the power sector, saying past administrations have fed Nigerians excuses which have become unacceptable.

Okoh added that if Nigeria could guarantee reliable, affordable and constant power supply, it would place the country on the path of fast economic growth.

Okoh attributed the festering insecurity in the country to unwholesome activities of some persons among the privileged political class.

Okoh said the few privileged persons have taken advantage of the unfortunate security situation to defraud international bodies in the name of non-governmental organisations.

He spoke at the opening of the Standing Committee meeting of the church in Asaba, Delta State, yesterday. The meeting had as its theme: “Fight the good fight of faith.”

According to him, while the masses are suffering for no just cause, some privileged few have turned the regrettable situation into business, defrauding international organisations in the name of NGOs while some others divert public funds and materials meant for IDPs.

“As we commend the Federal Government for the efforts made in the fight against insecurity in the land, we urge that the fight should be directed towards the sponsors of this heinous crime against humanity, no matter who they are. In that way, we may begin to see some permanent positive results.”

Okoh called for synergy among security agencies, even as he advocated that pragmatic steps should be taken to eradicate suspicion among the agencies for the good of the nation, adding that “posterity will not forgive us if we forget Leah Sharibu, the Chibok girls and many others in the captivity of Book Haram, bandits and others.”

Meanwhile, Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba has emerged Primate-elect of the Anglican Communion.

Ndukuba will assume office in March 2020 at the expiration of the tenure of Okoh.

The primate-elect was born in September 1959 and ordained a Priest also in September, 1989.

He was consecrated a Bishop in September1999, presented archbishop in September, 2017.