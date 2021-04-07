The fifth Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Henry Chukwudum Ndukuba, has expressed the church’s confidence in the leadership qualities of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

“You are one of the young men in politics we can look up to and have confidence that this nation has a future,” Primate Ndukuba told Governor Ugwuanyi.

Speaking when he led his entourage to the Government House, Enugu ahead of the grand opening ceremony of the Church’s five-day conference, holding at the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), the Primate expressed delight at Governor Ugwuanyi’s commitment to God, peace and good governance in Enugu State.

The cleric, who offered prayers for Gov. Ugwuanyi and the state, also told the governor that “you have honoured God and I am trusting that the Lord will continue to honour you” and “through your leadership, this state will continue to grow from strength to strength”.

Commenting on the religious event tagged: “Joshua Generation International Conference” the Primate stressed that “this nation belongs to all of us and the young people have more stake in the future of this nation and the future of the Church; and I am believing God that the Lord will turn things around; that Nigeria will live, we shall proper; we have no other country”.

Earlier, the Anglican Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Rt. Rev. Aloysius Agbo, explained that the ongoing conference is targeted at bringing together over 15,000 youths across the country to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), to raise a new generation of people who will, like the Joshua of Old, fight corruption, promote the core values of the Anglican Communion and contribute immensely towards the progress of the country.

The Primate’s wife, Mrs. Angela Ndukuba; the Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province (Anglican Communion), His Grace, Most. Rev. Dr. Emmanuel O. Chukwuma; his wife, Joyce; Bishop of Nike Diocese, Rt. Rev. Sir. Onyeka Onyia, his Awgu/Aninri, Enugu-North, Eha-Amufu, Akoko Edo (Bendel Province) and Ikwo Diocesan counterparts, Rt. Rev. Benson Chukwuweike, Rt. Rev Dr. Sosthenes Eze, Rt. Rev. Nkemjika Olinya, Rt. Rev. Jolly Oyekpen and Rt. Rev. Kenneth Ifemene respectively; and the former minister of power, Prof. Chinedu Nebo, were among the dignitaries at the event.