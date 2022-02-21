Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, has commended Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, for all his efforts in ensuring that his government leaves a legacy of durable infrastructure.

The cleric stated this, yesterday, in his sermon at the dedication of the newly built Cathedral Church of St. Peter, Umuokanne, Ohaji in Ohaji/Egbema local government area.

He regretted that those in positions of authority were facing challenging times due to insecurity and other forms of injustices. He was, however, full of praises for Governor Uzodimma on his policies on strategic infrastructural renewal in Imo.

“As I drove to Orlu yesterday (Saturday), Your Excellency, I saw the road you are doing from Owerri to Orlu. There are also others around the State. God will stand by you and help you do more. This is a very uncertain time and a very challenging time for every leader in the country. God will help you.”

He said Governor Uzodimma’s projects were people-oriented and that the governor has continued to interface with stakeholders, pursuing peace vigorously and going about his leadership with the fear of the Lord. “God will grant you peace and God will grant us peace in Nigeria.”

Governor Uzodimma said he could not agree less with Archbishop Ndukuba that we need prayers in the country and that “God is the only solution to our problems.”

The governor reiterated that he has come to serve Imo people sincerely and with the fear of the Lord and urged them to be patient and supportive of his government, eschewing mayhem and violence.

“Under my leadership I will do my best to pursue and ensure that we have peace. All l beg of you is to stop all forms of bloodletting and the things that result to violence and join hands with us to develop our State. We have the resources, human and material and what it takes to do so is if only we can put forward our first eleven.”