Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Primate, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Nicholas Okoh, has attributed the upsurge in crime, immorality and other social vices in Nigeria to “loose family” that has produced “loose children.”

He observed that many Nigerian families were partially disintegrated and disunited due to socio-economic reasons, irreconcilable issues or selfish interests of family members.

Primate Okoh who spoke at a service of confirmation and admission into women’s guild and mothers’ union at St. James’ Church, Asokoro, Abuja, challenged churches to rescue Nigeria through Godliness and a sustained campaign for a Godly home and decent children upbringing.

He said the objective of women’s and mothers’ guild is to uphold Christ’s teachings on Godly marriage and promote wider understanding of God’s purpose for marriage and family.

“Churches should encourage families to stay together, maintain Godliness, closeness and regular communication. That would enhance the morals of children in the family so they can be useful to the society.”

He, however, reminded government of their sole responsibility in the security and welfare of citizens.

“If security breaks down to the point that regions, individuals, form own security system, then we are finished. We hope it won’t get to that point,” he said.

He appreciated the success made so far in containing the Boko Haram insurgents, which has led to drop in cases of bomb explosions in Abuja and other parts of the country.