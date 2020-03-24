Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Primate, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh, would retire from active service today having served for 10 years.

Okoh is expected to hand over to Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, who was selected as the fifth Primate at a valedictory church service scheduled for today at the Cathedral Church of the Advent, Life Camp, Gwarinpa, Abuja.

The church, in a statement, announced some adjustments to programmes earlier lined up to celebrate the retirement of Okoh, due to increasing spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

A dinner party initially planned in honour of Okoh last Saturday was canceled, even as the number of worshippers to be present at other programmes, particularly valedictory church service and presentation of his successor, Ndukuba, was reduced to 50.

Retirement thanksgiving service for Primate Okoh was held last Sunday as planned, but with strict compliance to government directive against the gathering of people not more than 50. Each of the 14 ecclesiastical provinces of the church is expected to be represented by two persons in all the occasions lined up for Oko’s retirement.

The church also announced the indefinite postponement of the church’s Standing Committee Meeting as well as Global Anglican Future Conference scheduled for June in Kigali, Rwanda.