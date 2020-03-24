Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Barring any last minute change of plan due to increasing cases of coronavirus in Abuja and beyond, the Primate, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev Nicholas Okoh, will retire from active service on Wednesday, having served for 10 years in that capacity.

He is expected to hand over to his successor, Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, as the 5th Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, at a valedictory church service scheduled for Wednesday at the Cathedral Church of the Advent, Life Camp, Gwarinpa, Abuja.

The church, in a statement, released at the weekend, announced some adjustments to programmes earlier lined up to celebrate the retirement of the outgoing primate, Nicholas Okoh, due to increasing spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

A dinner party initially planned to hold in honour of the retiring Primate Okoh last Saturday was canceled, even as the number of worshippers to be present at other programmes, particularly valedictory church service and presentation of his successor, Henry Ndukuba, was reduced to 50.

Retirement thanksgiving service for Primate Okoh was held last Sunday as planned but with strict compliance to government directive on large gathering of people not more than 50.

Each of the 14 ecclesiastical provinces of the church is expected to be represented by two persons in all the occasions lined up for the retirement.

The church also announced the indefinite postponement of the church’s Standing Committee meeting, as well as Global Anglican Future Conference scheduled for June 2020, in Kigali, Rwanda.