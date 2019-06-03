Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Primate of Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh, yesterday in Asaba, called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and his appointees to see themselves as living sacrifices to better the lives of the people.

Okoh, who made the call during a thanksgiving service organised for the successful inauguration of Okowa’s second term in office, also urged the people to always pray for the governor and his team for their dream Delta, where the people are prosperous, to be achieved.

The primate in a sermon entitled: A living sacrifice to a living God, said: “We know that He is alive. In our relationship with God, we see actions that makes us to know that our God is alive; every day, He speaks to us and the people hear Him.

“There is a relationship that exist between us and God. When God has spoken and acted in a wonderful way that clears our doubts, what is expected of us is to make personal commitment because God does not act for nothing. That reason is what you should look out for at any situation, it may be to deepen your faith so that you can serve and people will learn.

“People offered living sacrifices to the living God that appeared to them and in some situations, the person concerned can become an evangelist, because, after experiencing God, you cannot be the same.

“When God has appeared to you in a remarkable event, you cannot be the same again.”

Governor Okowa assured all stakeholders in the state that he will be equitable in making appointments.