From Mokwugwo Solomon, Nnewi

The Anglican Bishop of the Niger West Diocese, Province of the Niger, Rt Revd Johnson Ekwe, has urged the Federal Government to dialogue with agitators across the nation with a view to addressing their grievances.

He also called for a revisit and implementation of the 2014 National Conference recommendations as a veritable instrument to calming rising tensions among ethnic groups across the nation.

Ekwe stated this in an address at the second session of the fourth synod of the diocese held at St. Jude’s Anglican Church, Nando, Anambra East Local Government Àrea of Anambra State. He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to adopt dialogue as strategy in resolving issues affecting ethnic nationalities.

While suggesting that the use of force must be applied with caution, the cleric stressed the need for government to harken to voices calling for dialogue as a more civilised approach to finding solutions to challenges in the country.

“I don’t know how comfortable government is over social unrest in the country. I don’t know how comfortable our politicians are over this matter. The church is sad about it. Synod actually condemns it, and we are asking government to do the needful for peace to reign. We also condemn killing of innocent people and wanton killing of policemen by unknown people. This must not be allowed to continue because life is sacred. These are people’s husbands, brothers and relatives,” he said.

The Prelate, then, urged government to resort to democratic ideals and due process, which he described as critical to the survival of the nation, in tackling various challenges militating against the peaceful co-existence of Nigeria.