David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Anglican women in Nnewi, Anambra State, have condemned the political class for compromising the core values of Christians while at the same time promoting evil practice in the society.

They expressed this concern, yesterday, at Our Saviour Anglican Church, Abubor Nnewichi, during the 16th Archdeaconry Women Conference organized by the DCC Archdeaconry in Diocese of Nnewi Anglican Communion with the theme: Steadfastness in God’s Service.

Irked by degeneration of Christian values and growing level of decadence in the society, President of the Anglican women, Mrs Chinyere Emeribe, in her address noted that the political arena had become a wrestling ring of sorts where desperate politicians and government officials compete for the lion’s share of the national cake at the expense of the hungry masses.

“The compromise of the core Christian values such as falsification of one’s age to secure juicy public offices has become widespread. The same narrative of compromise is seen in the increasing number of Christian politicians scandalized for certificate forgery,” she said.

This is even as she decried the rising trend of examination malpractice and sex-for-marks scandal, lamenting that university certificates had lost credibility abroad.