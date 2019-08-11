The Angolan Basketball Federation (FAB) on Wednesday announced their final roster for the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup in China, with Valdelicio Joaquim set to return to the national team for the first time since 2016.

Joaquim last featured for his country at 2016 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, Serbia, and is now set to make his second straight World Cup appearance.

Although the 2.08 (6ft in 9in) center wasn’t part of the original preliminary squad, which started their training camp almost ten days ago in Luanda, he joined the team over the weekend.

“I have never refused to play for my country. I had just finished a contract in Argentina, and moved to France [to play for PRO B side Quimper].

I needed to concentrate and grab that opportunity,” Joaquim is quoted as saying to Jornal de Angola.

“All I want now is to be integrated and help the team.”