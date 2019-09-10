Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Angry street sweepers in Ekiti on Tuesday took to the streets in protest against what they described as the government’s insensitive stance to their welfare.

They accused the Ekiti State Waste Management Board, saddled with the responsibility of taking care of their renumeration, of poor treatment.

The protesters numbered about two hundred and sang solidarity songs with placards that show several inscriptions bearing their agitation.

The women who wore very sad faces stormed the office of the wife of the governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, in Fajuyi where they made their complaint.

Explaining their plight to newsmen, the women alleged that the sole administrator employed to manage the Ekiti State Waste Management Board, Mr Adebayo Kelekun, of treating them like slaves.

According to them, the administrator has been paying them the sum of five thousand naira as against the ten thousand naira pronounced by government.

The sweepers complained that the five thousand naira is not enough to cater for their transportation let alone feed then as well as meet other pressing needs.

They also claimed that they have been responsible for the personal provision of all necessary materials utilised for the discharge of the sweeping services, adding that government had failed to give them kits that could prevent them from contracting diseases.

The women alleged that out of the five thousand naira, some officials of the Board often deduct some amount on the excuse of absenteeism.

Addressing the protesters, the wife of the governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, sympathised with the women and promised to discuss the issue with the governor for immediate action.

At his office, the SA on Waste Management, Mr Adebayo Kelekun, pleaded with the women and promised to also reach out to the governor on the matter.