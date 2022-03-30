By Emma Jemegah and Bunmi Ogunyale

Super Eagles players and officials scampered for safety as angry fans attacked them for missing out of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup slated for November this year.

Few moments after the final whistle, the angry fans invaded the pitch to wreck havoc on the crew for dashing their hopes.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

It took the timely intervention of security officials to rescue the players out of the stadium.

With the players no longer in sight, the mob descended heavily on the facilities such as the technical crew bench, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), the changing board and other items in the technical area of the pitch.

Just before hell was let loose, Nigeria’s Super Eagles failed to qualify for her 7th appearance at FIFA World Cup following their one-all draw against eternal rivals, Black Stars of Ghana.

The Super Eagles coach, Austin Eguavoen made as many as five changes to the Super Eagles’ starting eleven, dropping Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon and Zaidu Sanusi to the bench for Rangers defender, Calvin Bassey, Frank Onyeka, Oghenekaro Etebo, Emmanuel Dennis.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Francis Uzoho kept his place in goal, just as Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo and Victor Osimhen were listed for yesterday’s clash.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Knowing that the first meeting in Ghana ended in a goalless draw, there was pressure on Nigeria to win at all costs.

After 10 minutes from kick off, goalkeeper Uzoho fluffed Thomas Partey’s strike into his net to put the visitors in the lead.

Pressure mounted on the Ghanaians defence yielded fruit as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) awarded Nigeria a penalty, following an infringement on Ademola Lookman.

Troost-Ekong stepped forward to convert the spot kick in 22nd minute of the pulsating tie.