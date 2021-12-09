from Sola Creates, Kaduna.

A Kaduna-based woman (name withheld) has allegedly bathed her eight-year-old son with hot water for allegedly removing a bolt from her grinding machine and sold it to those who buy scraps at N1,500.

The woman was said to have perpetrated the act against the state on Monday at her Romi residence in Chikun local government area of the state. She has been arrested and now cooling her feet in safe custody.

If the allegation levelled against her is established, her action would be contravening Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law and Child Welfare and Protection law of Kaduna State 2018. These two laws protect all people including children no matter who violates any of the rights contained therein.

Reacting to the development on Thursday, Commissioner, Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Mohammed-Baba said the development saddened the state government, promised to get to its root cause.

According to the commissioner, “the woman said this was her way of punishing her child for removing one bolt from her grinding machine and selling it to those people that buy scrap at N1,500.