Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A coalition of angry militant groups from the nine States of the Niger Delta region, Reformed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA) has sent a protest letter to President Muhammadu Buhari over the alleged exclusion of their members by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs from the water Hyacinth projects being awarded at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Agricultural loan scheme initiated by the Federal Government.

According to the group, though the decision to include the members of the RNDA in the water Hyacinth projects by the past administration of the NDDC under Prof. Nelson Brambaifa and the Agriculture Loan scheme by the office of the Political Adviser to President Buhari were in appreciation of their support towards cease fire of hostilities, embracing amnesty and promoting peace along the creeks and waterways of the region, the decision by the Ministry Minister of Niger Delta Affairs to jettison it and throw the region into renewed hostilities and bloodshed.

The RNDA, in a letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the National Leader of the APC, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, warned that the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs be called to order and respect the contributions of the nine militant groups that made up the RNDA on the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari for second term while many other militants were endorsing the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The RNDA, through its leader, Johnmark Ezon-Ebi also known as Obama, after a crucial meeting held in Delta State, argued that the group is vehemently opposed to the way and manner in which the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Akpabio has been parading himself within the region “as if he is the owner of the resources accruing from the oil producing communities that make up the Niger Delta region”

The letter read in part “We will not fold our arms and allow Akpabio to hold the NDDC to ransom and refuses to carry our group along after the RNDA and the nine militant groups have sacrificed their lives in the creek to maintain the existing peace been enjoyed by the federal government. And which has created a huge production of crude oil production from 900 barrels to 2.2 million barrels to 3 million barrels daily.

“But because we have contributed so far without any single support from any quarters from the Presidency since we entered into the ceasefire agreement with the federal government on the 21st of August 2016 till date. And if Akpabio and his cronies want to take us back to the dark stone age of anti-Niger Deltan Development and want to hold the entire region to ransom and trying to pocket the NDDC to himself alone then we the RNDA militant group with the rest of the nine militant groups in the creek will left with no other option than to resist.”