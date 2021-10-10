From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Angry mob in Aba, Abia State at the weekend killed a member of an armed robbery gang making life unbearable for residents of the commercial city.

The deceased identified as Tochukwu alias “Toboy”, an only son of his parents, according to reports was killed on Azikiwe road.

Another member of the gang identified as “Wayo Boy” was said to have escaped death by the whiskers, as the mob left him thinking he was dead, but only for his relatives to later take him to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.

It was gathered that a woman was waiting to board a vehicle at the Ama Ogbonna bus stop when suddenly three young men operating in a Keke Napep snatched her handbag and zoomed off.

A bus driver who saw what happened, asked the woman to join him in his vehicle and they went after the hoodlums.

The driver double crossed the robbers at Azikiwe road by St. Joseph’s junction where he rammed into the keke with his bus, forcing the tricycle to summersault.

People around reportedly rushed the hoodlums and gave them beatings of their lives with clubs and other hard objects.

Toboy was said to have died on the spot from injuries he sustained during the beating, while “Wayo Boy” was taken away from the scene by his relatives, unconscious.

The Keke it was gathered was bought by Toboy’s in-law not quite long, to assist him financially.