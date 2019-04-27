Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

An angry mob on Saturday afternoon lynched a suspected armed robber to death leaving another half dead after they allegedly snatched money from some people in Modern Market area of the state.

The suspected armed robbers were said to have dispossessed some persons of their money and thereafter jumped on motorcycles and were speeding away with their loot.

However, the victim raised an alarm which attracted commercial motorcyclists popularly known as Okada riders who gave them a hot chase.

Luck ran out on the armed robbers when the Okada riders accosted them along Atom Kpera Road close to Bolek Filling Station where one of them was stoned to death in a gutter.

The quick intervention of policemen from the D-Division saved the other suspected armed robber who also had bloodstains all over his body as a result of stoning.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene said she was yet to be briefed on the matter.