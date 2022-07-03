From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Angry mob over the weekend, set ablaze three armed robbery suspects in Aba, Abia State. This is even as three other armed robbery suspects were gunned down by unknown people.

The three suspected criminals set ablaze were said to be among those terrorising Afor-ule, Umuimo and Kamalu streets in the Osisioma axis of Aba.

Eyewitness reports have it that the men who operated with motorcycle, were knocked down by a moving vehicle while fleeing from the police after their operation.

The three armed robbers according to reports were separately set ablaze; one opposite UBA building, while others were burnt at Union Bank junction and Star Paper Mill by Kamalu street, all along Aba/Owerri Road.

In a related development, another three suspected armed robbers were reportedly shot dead along Faulks Road, Aba.

According to reports, it was not clear who killed the three suspected criminals, but their bodies were displayed at a spot on Faulks Road.