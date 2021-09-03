From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A tricycle (Keke Napep) used in robbing a young lady in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State, has been set ablaze by angry mob.

It was gathered that three robbers operating in a Keke napep, had robbed a lady walking along Ikot Ekpene Road by Azuka junction, in the Ogbor Hill axis of the city. It was equally gathered that as the robbers tried to escape, the lady raised the alarm which attracted people’s attention.

However, luck ran against the robbers when their keke napep refused to start, prompting two of the robbers to flee the scene, leaving the driver behind. When the angry mob sourged towards the scene, the driver was said to have also fled, abandoning his tricycle.

The mob reportedly immediately set the new tricycle which is believed to be operated on a hired purchase basis, ablaze.

