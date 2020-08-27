Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A suspected robber on Wednesday night met his waterloo when an angry

mob set him when he was allegedly caught in the act at Ohafia, in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State.

The suspected arm robber whose name was given as Ebube, aka Azaman and

hailed from Ebem Ohafia, was alleged to have been terrorising the people of Ohafia and Abam communities for sometime now.

It was gathered that the late Ebube met his death when he attempted to rob a businessman in one of the settlements in the area when a hunter who was passing by, raised the alarm.

The alarm was reported to have attracted a mob that lynched and set him on fire instantly.

A source from the area said Ebube and his gang had in recent times been making life miserable for the people of Ohafia, Abam and environs.

The source equally stated the suspected armed robber had earlier been arrested, but escaped from police custody in Ohafia and that that could be the reason the mob didn’t bother to hand him over to police again.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abia command, Geoffrey Ogbonna could not be reached as he did not pick his calls.