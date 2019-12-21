Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT), Police Command has confirmed the killing of one of its personnel, a Corporal who was shot range by an Inspector.

The Inspector names withheld was also said to have opened fire on another policeman officer a Deputy Superintendent, who inflicting him with gunshot injuries before killing himself.

The incident was said to have happened at Dutse Alhaji police Division in the FCT.

The commissioner of police Bala Chiroma who made this known said the command has commenced a discreet investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the act. He also the command will put measures in place to forestall a reoccurrence.

Although the commissioner did not reveal what may have been responsible for the gruesome act, it was gathered that the incident may not be unconnected to some illegal deals. It was also gathered that the deceased police Inspector may have been suffering some mental illness.

Ciroma in a statement signed by the

Command,Deputy Police Public Relations OfficerASP Yusuf Mariam, reads; “The FCT police command

regrettably condemns the unfortunate incident that took place at Dutse Alhaji Division on 21st December, 2019 at about 0430hrs involving the murder of a Police Corporal by an Inspector of Police.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the deceased Inspector fired a shot at the Corporal leading to his death and injuring a Deputy Superintendent of Police before he committed suicide.

“While commiserating with the family members of the deceased, the Commissioner of Police has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident and put measures in place to forestall the reoccurrence of such incident.

“The Command urges residents to remain calm while reiterating its commitment to provide adequate security during the Christmas/New year Celebrations”.