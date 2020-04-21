Christopher Oji

Suspected members of the notorious robbery gang popularly know as One Million Boys met their Waterloo at Igando area of Lagos State, as they were overpowered by a local vigilance group and beaten to death.

The bodies of the suspects whose ages were between 17 and 18 were dumped in a canal.

Already some members of the vigilance group, Oodua People’s Congress (OPC),have been arrested by the police for giving the suspects jungle justice.

It was gathered that One Million Boys had threatened to invade Igando and other adjoining areas, forcing the communities to form emergency security groups to repel the hoodlums.

The hoodlums dared the people as they stormed the area, but were overpowered by OPC members who arrested three of them while others took to their heels .

It was gathered that at about 5am on Tuesday, residents were alerted that the ferocious members of the terror gang were on Sadiku Olowora Street, around Igando/ Abaranje link bridge , forcing residents and vigilance groups in the areas to be on vigil .

A resident, Mukaila Dauda, said: “I am a resident; we were told that One Million Boys wrote our area and nearby streets that they were coming. Since one week, we have been on vigil,waiting for them.

“Just on Monday, the gang stormed our area and we resisted them until members of OPC came to assist us. The OPC members arrested three of them and took them to the canal where they were beaten to death. The OPC members recovered a lighter with which they use in setting fire on peoples door nets if they refused to open the door.

“Before they were killed, they confessed that the lighter was meant to lit fire on window nets, in order to gain access into victims’ apartments.

“One of the suspects said they didn’t mean to kill anyone. Before he gave up the ghost, he begged everyone he had stolen from since the lockdown started to forgive him, that he was forced to burgle home because of hunger. He admited that they were members of the notorious One Million Boys.”

Seven suspects who allegedly participated in the murder have been arrested by the police.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Bala Elkana said the police received a message that people were murdered, and those involved in the murder have been arrested. For now, the information at my disposal is sketchy.

“As it is now, we cannot conclude the group the boys who were killed belong to; we are investigating.”