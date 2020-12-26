From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Angry residents have killed six bandits in Sanga and Lere local government areas of Kaduna State. The bandits had earlier killed two residents of the areas, but the angry locals were said to have given the bandits hot chase, caught and killed them. The details of the incidents were given in a statement issued on Friday by the Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

“Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government the killing of six bandits by mobs in Sanga and Lere local government areas.

“According to the operational feedback, on 24th December 2020 at Fadan Karshi in Sanga local government area, two bandits attacked a businessman and dispossessed him of money and other valuables.

“On receiving the distress call, the military and police set out to the location. However, on getting to the scene, some angry locals had already mobbed the bandits and burnt them to ashes.

“In the same local government, on Thursday night armed bandits opened fire on motorists plying the Aboro-Kafanchan Road.

“The bullets hit one Richard Sabo who in the course of driving knocked down one of the bandits to death. Sadly, Mr. Sabo who suffered bullet wounds was confirmed dead at Gwantu General Hospital.

“In Lere local government, security agencies reported that some bandits from a neighboring state who specialized in stealing livestock were also killed through mob action.

“According to the report, the bandits were chased and overpowered at Domawa village where three of them met their end in the hands of the mob.