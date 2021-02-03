From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A suspected rapist was on Wednesday beaten to a pulp in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The suspect whose identity is unknown was alleged to have lured a lady to a hidden place where he sexually assaulted her.

The suspect, who was caught at Oluwatuyi area of the town, allegedly plucked the eyes of the victim before he was caught by some youths.

The arrival of policemen at the scene of the incident prevented the angry youths from burning the victim alive.

An eyewitness said the suspect is a Hausa man who could not say his name or where he is from.

Both the victim and the rapist are said to be in a state of unconsciousness at the police clinic in Akure as at press time.

Police spokesman Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro confirmed the incident but said the family of the victim was yet to be seen.