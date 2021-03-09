From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Angry youths from Ihitte-Uboma council area of Imo State has set ablaze the police divisional headquarters at isinweke over the alleged killings of two siblings by the officers of the division.

The youths also burnt the State high court located in the premises of the Ihitte Uboma council headquarters at Isinweke.

Trouble was said to have started when over 600 youths had allegedly attacked the officers of the division including the Divisional Police officer when they learnt of the alleged killings of two siblings from the community.

The deceased siblings, Chinedu Okonkwo and Chinyere Okonkwo hailed from Umuderim village of the area.

It was gathered that the late Chinyere was arrested and detained by the police as a result of a petition brought against her from where she had worked as Bet9ja attendant on alleged financial malfeasance.

The deceased Chinyere it was learnt had exhibited some medical challenges while still being detained by the police and that the police had also refused her access to medical attention for several days.

It was further gathered that when her condition deteriorated that decided to return her back to her family house and that upon arriving at the family compound on Monday night had collapsed and died.

On sighting the corpse of her sister, Chinedu, was said to have attacked the policemen and one of the police officers (name withheld) allegedly gunned him down.

However, when youths of the got wind of the incident mobilized and allegedly attacked the police officers who escaped by the whiskers as many of them sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Thereafter the irate youths stormed the LGA Police Division in Isinweke and burnt down the Station as well as state High Court offices situated at the premises of the Ihitte Uboma council headquarters at Isinweke and vehicles parked in the vicinity.

They also dumped two bodies of the siblings at the police station.

The state Police command Spokesperson, Orlando Ikeokwu confirmed the incidence and said that an intervention teams have been sent to the area to restore normalcy.