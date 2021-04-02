Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

At five persons reportedly returning from a wedding were allegedly killed Friday morning by Nigerian soldiers at Bassa village in Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The victims identified as Abdulkadir Bello, Tukur Bello, Philip Yakubu, Habu Yarima and Ya’u Misa, were reportedly returning from a wedding ceremony in Garin-Baka around midnight on motorcycles when the soldiers on patrol allegedly opened fire at them leading to the unfortunate deaths.

One of the youth who escaped Isah Umar, said that he and his friends riding on motorcycles back to their village , Basa, ran into the soldiers who, on sighting the convoy of their motorcycles, opened fire on them.

He said he escaped into the bush but his friend Habu Yerima who conveyed him on his motorcycle was not lucky as he was hit by a bullet and died instantly.

Parents of the victims who besieged the mortuary of Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo told reporters that their children were murdered in cold blood.

Bello Aliyu Jen, a father whose two sons were killed, said that “we need justice, the army must be account for the gruesome murder of our innocent children,” he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer David Misal said he was yet to receive details of the case and the army authorities could not be reached for comments as at the time of this report.