Immediate past Executive Secretary of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Bem Angwe, has emerged Benue State governorship candidate on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) ahead of next year's governorship election in the State.

Angwe, a university don and Professor of Law, was announced the winner by the Chairman of the Benue State NNPP Electoral Committee/Returning Officer, Mallam Rabiu Abubakar at Eunnyland Resort, Makurdi, venue for the governorship primary election.

“Having satisfied all the requirements in our guidelines, Bem Angwe is hereby declared the winner of the NNPP governorship primary election in Benue State and return,” the returning officer announced.

While commending the delegates for their peaceful conduct throughout the process, the Secretary of the Electoral Committee, Alex Amadi, urged the delegates to extend the orderliness to the general election.

The NNPP party chairman in the state, Group Capt. Steve Adah (Rtd), while congratulating Angwe on his victory, urged party faithful to carry out civil engagements for the 2023 victory for Angwe and all the party’s flag bearers vying for various elective positions.

In his victory speech, Angwe, an academic of repute who has taught law at the highest level of academic pursuit, said he was ready to face the People’s Democratic party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC) and other political parties that have filed governorship flag bearers ahead of next year’s election.

Angwe, who was the only governorship candidate of the party applauded all the delegates across the 23 local government areas in the state for their trust in giving him the party’s ticket, promising to bring dividends of democracy to the people.

The former NHRC boss has taught International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights Law at the University of Jos for 18 years. He served in the capacity of Deputy Dean as well as Head of Department, International Law and Jurisprudence, Faculty of Law, University of Jos, HOD private law department.

As a human rights activist, immediate chairman NABTEB 10th governing Board, Prof. Bem Angwe is the Secretary General/Chief Executive Officer, Centre for Legal Rights

Advancement.

In that capacity where he advocated vigorously for the domestication of the Convention on the Rights of the

Child in Nigeria leading to the passage of the Child Rights Act at the National Assembly in 2003. In collaboration with UNICEF, Prof. Angwe championed the adoption of the Child Rights Law in Plateau State.