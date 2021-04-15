The national president of the Directors’ Guild of Nigeria (DGN), Mr. Victor Okhai, has appointed some members of the guild to head state chapters across the country.

In line with this move, the duo of foremost filmmakers, Aniedi Awah and Judith Audu, has been appointed as chairman and secretary of the Lagos State chapter of the zone, respectively. In a statement announcing their appointment, Okhai said the appointment was in furtherance of his pledge to ensure a smooth and all-inclusive administration from the local to national level.

Speaking on his appointment, Awah noted that his administration would work closely with the national body to ensure that the objectives of the DGN are achieved, riding on such factors as the growth and progress of its members, ensuring strict adherence to professional best-practice, support and fashioning out programmes and project that will enhance the output of directors in Nigeria.

In his words, the new administration will channel resources to bringing together various technical and creative professionals to drive capacity in the industry across this zone and around the country.

“I’d like to thank the national chairman of the DGN, Mr. Victor Okhai, for deeming us worthy to steer the Lagos State zonal council of the DGN for the next couple of years. In line with his vision for the guild, we will leverage modern-day tools to ensure that the ethics of the profession are strictly adhered to, while placing priority on the welfare of our members, stepping up membership drive and seeking investment opportunities via the right partnerships,” he said.

Also, the zonal secretary, award-winning filmmaker, Judith Audu, said the call to serve was a continuation of the work she has always done to ensure the growth of the Nigerian film industry.