Joe Effiong, Uyo

A simple thing as a sanitary pad could stop a girl from going to school.

It may sound funny, but it is said that many girls have stayed away from school because their parents could not afford to buy them pads when they need them.

Consequently, a philanthropist from Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, Miss Aniedi Etim, has taken up the onerous responsibility to give pads to as many teenage girls as possible to encourage them and make schooling a beautiful experience.

Etim told Niger Delta Chronicle that her Project Pad a Girl was an annual event that was getting bigger every year. This year’s edition was made to take place in February, the month that people show love to one another on St. Valentine’s Day.

“It is my little way of showing love to the girl child and contributing to the education development of the state,” she said.

But she has also advised girls on the need to take personal hygiene seriously so as to promote a healthy lifestyle.

Miss Etim, a graduate of Mass Communication, last week, took the “Project Pad a Girl” to Okop Akama Primary School and Ikot Ngwo Comprehensive Secondary School, all in Essien Udim Local Government Area, where she donated sanitary pads and pens to more than 1,000 pupils and enlightened them on personal hygiene, otherwise known as body care.

She expressed sadness over the fact that one out of 10 girls in Africa stayed away from school because they lacked sanitary pads when they had their menstrual period.

While she promised to continually campaign and support the girl child, and called on the federal government to implement the policy of subsidising sanitary pad and distributing them free to school girls, Etim reasoned that such would encourage class attendance for teenage girls in the country.

The head teacher of Okop Akama Primary School, Mrs. Mary Umoren, thanked Etim for her gesture and prayed for other youths to emulate her good works.

Umoren said she was happy that Miss Etim had the girl child at heart and prayed that God would bless her more.

At Comprehensive Secondary School, the vice principal, Mrs. Shriley, expressed her appreciation to the donor for identifying with the school.

The vice principal said the likes of Aniedi Etim were rare and called on privileged women to take more care of the girl child and promote girl child education in their communities.

Meanwhile, Miss Etim made the donation to commemorate Valentine’s Day, which is all about expressing love and care on humanity.