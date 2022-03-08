From Joe Effiong, Uyo

The former editor of Newswatch magazine, and Executive Director in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Anietie Usen, has been elected the pioneer Chairman of the Friends of Umo Eno League (FUEL).

FUEL is one of the numerous campaign outfits of the state-supported governorship aspirant, Umo Eno, on the platform form of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in Akwa Ibom State.

At its inaugural state congress held in Uyo,, the chairman of the national steering committee of FUEL, Mr Emmanuel Udosen, also announced a19-man state exco and 31 LGA chapters of the group, who were sworn in to begin their responsibilities.

Udosen in his address described FUEL as a unique and novel political support group, adding that the newly inaugurated state and LGAs excos were called upon to ‘walk with Umo Eno, work with him and win with him.’

In his acceptance speech, Mr Usen, who is also the head of National Media for the Umo Eno Campaign Organisation and Maintain Peace Movement (MPM), said that Umo Eno political journey was beyond politics but ‘a movement of the people backed by the host of heaven’.

‘Pastor Umo Eno is a good man, a good brand and God’s plan” for Akwa Ibom State in 2023 and beyond. Umo Eno, is a man of peace, tailor-made for this land of peace and serenity. Akwa Ibom State is in need of a transformational leader in 2023 rather than a transactional politician in the state house,’ Usen said.

He thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel, not just for spotting Eno, but also for identifying his qualities and character of humility, integrity and vigorous entrepreneurial mindset, thereby endorsing him to continue the good work the governor is doing.

Usen predicted that Akwa Ibom people would have cause in the nearest future to look back and thank Gov Emmanuel for endorsing Umo Eno, whom he described as a man of depth and insight in the operations of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

‘Umo Eno is a guru in SMEs and MSMEs. SMEs and MSMEs are the engine rooms of both developing and developed economies around the world. His credentials as one of the most successful indigenous entrepreneurs, with a staff strength of more than 2000 and a monthly salary bill of more than N26 million speak volumes about the unique capacity and pedigree of this particular overnorship aspirant to advance the entrepreneurial spirit of Akwa people and build the capacity of the coming generation,’ Usen said.

FUEL was founded in 2020, initially as a prayer group in All Nations Christian Ministry International, to pray for Umo Eno, the founder and presiding pastor of the church, when he was appointed as Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources in Akwa Ibom State.