Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District in the Upper chamber of the National Assembly, Peter Nwaoboshi, has decried attempts by some to polarise the umbrella body of the Anioma nation, the Anioma Congress in Delta State.

In a statement signed by the lawmeker who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, corroborating the position of the Asagba of Asaba, Professor Chike Edozien, on the matter, Nwaoboshi said, nobody can whittle down the strength of the Pan Anioma socio-political group.

He described Anioma Congress as the mouthpiece and nucleus of the people of Anioma nation and denounced the workings of those he said were bent on retarding the growth of this established body.

Said Nwaoboshi: “I read with great interest the statement credited to our revered Asagba of Asaba, Asagba (Prof) Chike Edozien, condemning the attempt by some political jobbers to proliferate groups aimed at whittling down the relevance of highly successful Anioma Congress which has for ages remained the mouthpiece of the entire nation.

“Under the umbrella of all traditional rulers of Delta North, the Anioma Congress under the leadership of Asagba of Asaba has remained apolitical whilst speaking truth to power and protecting the interest of Anioma people generally. “