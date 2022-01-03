The organization for the Advancement of Anioma Culture, OFAAC, has rolled out a comprehensive health insurance scheme for its members, to boost the well being of the people, including rural and urban dwellers.

This was disclosed by the founder of OFAAC,Mr.Kester Ifeadi while speaking at its annual cultural celebration at Ubulu Okiti, Aniocha south local government area of Delta state.

Mr Ifeadi, one of Nigeria’s leading architects,said all members of OFAAC would be covered by the health insurance scheme,noting that the gesture was intended to put smile on the faces of members of the organization.

According to him, OFAAC symbolized the umbrella cultural body among Anioma indigenes of Delta North senatorial district and had served as a vintage platform for cultural revival,unity and social cohesion since its formation in 2002.

He said the group has been able to bring together heterogeneous people of Aniocha, Oshimili, Ndokwa and Ika to showcase their cultural heritage with the

belief that cultural practices such as Anioma festivals ,dances, regalia ,traditional wrestling, flute competitions and others are aspects of values that must be preserved to bequeath to the future generation. .

Mr. Ifeadi emphasized that the organization has become a rallying point for Anioma people just as he commended members of the organization who have continued to stay within the ambit of the OFAAC micro credit scheme, to support their businesses to grow.

The colourful event, he said became imperative after a two year interruption by the Covid 19 lockdown and expressed optimism that the annual Pan -Anioma cultural fiesta would be hosted with its characteristic fanfare at the end of 2022.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He called on Nigerians to guard themselves with their cultural values as a way of promoting peace and social harmony and noted that adherence to traditional norms of society was also capable of sanitizing the nation against insecurity and moral decadence.

According to him, no nation can make progress without peace,describing the Anioma Culture as peaceful amidst the violence recorded in some parts of the state and the country.

Ifeadi said OFAAC was a non political organization with a mandate to advance the culture,survival and economic development of the Aniomas of Delta.

Also speaking, the traditional ruler of Ogodor kingdom,His Royal Majesty (HRM) Obi Sunday Olisewokwu and his counterpart in Ubulu unor kingdom HRM Obi Henry Kikachukwu praised the Organization for promoting Anioma cultural identity for almost two decades,under the leadership of an illustrious son architect Ifeadi.

The royal fathers particularly commended the management of the organization for its consistency and dedication in promoting the culture of Anioma people , through its pioneering annual fiesta and carnival.

Various gift items including farming implements and calendars were presented to members of the Organization for the Advancement of Anioma Culture at the event attended by cultural troupes drawn from the nine local government areas of Delta North.

The end- of -year ceremony,a memorable spectacle of Anioma Culture was also witnessed by over ten (10) traditional rulers,directors of the association as well as sons and daughters of Anioma,who all came out,in appreciation to God for the sustained growth of OFAAC which has become a central feature of the cultural life of Anioma people.